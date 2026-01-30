Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 08:38
    Trump to announce his Fed chief nominee on Friday

    US President Donald Trump said he would announce his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve on January 31, Report informs.

    "I will be announcing the Fed chair tomorrow morning," he told reporters.

    Trump did not name the nominee but said that he has chosen "a very good person to head the Fed."

