    Administration of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court holds meeting on 2025 results

    Incident
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 18:21
    Administration of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court holds meeting on 2025 results

    Farhad Abdullayev has chaired a 2025 summary meeting of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court Administration, Report informs referring to the Constitutional Court.

    The Chairman of the Constitutional Court noted that last year, the Constitutional Court Plenum adopted a number of significant decisions in response to requests from the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), as well as court appeals.

    A number of decisions and resolutions were adopted based on the constitutional cases considered by the Plenum. In these decisions, the Constitutional Court Plenum provided official interpretations of criminal and criminal procedure, civil and civil procedure legislation, as well as labor, administrative, and a number of other laws, and in its resolutions, provided practical clarifications for law enforcement agencies.

    At the conclusion of the reporting meeting, Farhad Abdullayev, along with a positive assessment of the work carried out in 2025, gave relevant instructions and recommendations to the staff of the administration with the aim of improving the effectiveness of the institution.

