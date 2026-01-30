Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Azerbaijan won't allow using its airspace for attacks on Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 08:46
    Azerbaijan won't allow using its airspace for attacks on Iran

    Azerbaijan will never allow any state to use its airspace or territory to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran or any other country, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.

    Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan has always called on all parties to refrain from destructive steps and rhetoric that could destabilize the situation in or around Iran.

    Azərbaycanın hava məkanı və ya ərazisi İrana qarşı hücumlar üçün istifadə edilməyəcək - RƏSMİ
    МИД: Азербайджан не позволит использовать свое воздушное пространство для нападений на Иран

