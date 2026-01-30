Azerbaijan won't allow using its airspace for attacks on Iran
Foreign policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 08:46
Azerbaijan will never allow any state to use its airspace or territory to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran or any other country, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.
Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan has always called on all parties to refrain from destructive steps and rhetoric that could destabilize the situation in or around Iran.
