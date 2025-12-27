Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.12.2025)
Finance
- 27 December, 2025
- 10:13
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
60.64
|
-1.60
|
- 14.00
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
56.74
|
-1.61
|
- 14.98
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,552.70
|
49.90
|
1,911.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,710.97
|
- 20.19
|
6,166.75
|
S&P 500
|
6,929.94
|
- 2.11
|
1,048.31
|
Nasdaq
|
23,593.10
|
- 20.21
|
4,282.31
|
Nikkei
|
50,750.39
|
342.60
|
10,855.85
|
Dax
|
24,340.06
|
0.00
|
4,430.92
|
FTSE 100
|
9,870.68
|
0.00
|
1,697.66
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,103.58
|
0.00
|
722.84
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,963.68
|
4.06
|
611.92
|
Bist 100
|
11,294.37
|
- 41.81
|
1,463.81
|
RTS
|
1,117.04
|
19.25
|
223.82
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
0.0000
|
- 1.1772
|
- 1.0354
|
USD/GBP
|
0.0000
|
- 1.3497
|
- 1.2516
|
JPY/USD
|
156.5700
|
0.7400
|
- 0.6300
|
RUB/USD
|
77.2309
|
- 0.3300
|
- 36.2891
|
TRY/USD
|
42.8475
|
- 0.0300
|
7.4875
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0056
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2944
Latest News
10:52
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend awarding ceremony of Children's Art ContestCultural policy
10:39
China adopts revised Foreign Trade LawOther countries
10:26
Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025Football
10:13
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.12.2025)Finance
10:04
Kash Patel announces permanent closure of J. Edgar Hoover FBI BuildingOther countries
09:47
Donald Trump 'not ready' to recognize Somaliland's independenceOther countries
09:30
Alcohol use causes 800,000 deaths each year in Europe, says WHOHealth
09:14
Photo
Court proceedings against Armenian nationals concludeIncident
09:07