    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 10:13
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    60.64

    -1.60

    - 14.00

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    56.74

    -1.61

    - 14.98

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,552.70

    49.90

    1,911.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,710.97

    - 20.19

    6,166.75

    S&P 500

    6,929.94

    - 2.11

    1,048.31

    Nasdaq

    23,593.10

    - 20.21

    4,282.31

    Nikkei

    50,750.39

    342.60

    10,855.85

    Dax

    24,340.06

    0.00

    4,430.92

    FTSE 100

    9,870.68

    0.00

    1,697.66

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,103.58

    0.00

    722.84

    Shanghai Composite

    3,963.68

    4.06

    611.92

    Bist 100

    11,294.37

    - 41.81

    1,463.81

    RTS

    1,117.04

    19.25

    223.82

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    0.0000

    - 1.1772

    - 1.0354

    USD/GBP

    0.0000

    - 1.3497

    - 1.2516

    JPY/USD

    156.5700

    0.7400

    - 0.6300

    RUB/USD

    77.2309

    - 0.3300

    - 36.2891

    TRY/USD

    42.8475

    - 0.0300

    7.4875

    CNY/USD

    7.0056

    0.0000

    - 0.2944
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (27.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (27.12.2025)

