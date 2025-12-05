Maskharashvili: Disinformation remains one of media's most pressing issues

Disinformation continues to be one of the media's most pressing problems, and combating fake news requires particular caution, Kakha Maskharashvili, Director of Georgian Times, told Report during the Azerbaijani–Georgian media forum in Baku.

"The issue of disinformation is extremely sensitive. Personally, I do not fully trust artificial intelligence: of course, there are positive aspects, but there are also risks," Maskharashvili said.

He added that Georgian Times actively fights fake news across its platforms.

According to him, it is essential that users are able to distinguish reliable information from false news.

"This is very difficult, which is why measures must be strengthened. Everyone should exercise maximum caution," the director emphasized.