IMO: Ship traffic in Strait of Hormuz sharply declines

Creating special military groups to escort commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz is not a long‑term solution and does not guarantee complete safety of maritime transport, Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said in an interview with Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Report informs via TASS.

Dominguez mentioned that a military task force to protect commercial ships cannot be a long‑term solution. He added that risks will not be fully eliminated, and a vessel could still be hit by a drone or missile.

The Secretary‑General believes that reducing tensions and ultimately ending the conflict is the only way to restore freedom of navigation. He also noted that ship traffic through the strait has dropped by more than 15% compared to previous levels, falling from about 130 vessels per day to just a few.