Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region

    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 13:35
    IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region

    The IDF will carry out a "large-scale military exercise" on Wednesday and Thursday along the Lebanon border region, as well as the northern coastal region, the military said, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

    The exercise will include defending the area and responding to immediate threats on the ground, conducted through multi-branch cooperation.

    During the exercise, there will be a notable movement of military personnel, including aircraft and naval vehicles, the IDF said.

    IDF military exercise lebanon
    Израиль проведет масштабные военные учения на границе с Ливаном

    Latest News

    14:14

    Georgian finance minister calls for stronger regional cooperation to boost Middle Corridor

    Region
    13:49

    Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery, French culture minister says

    Other countries
    13:35

    IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region

    Other countries
    13:17

    Azerbaijani judokas claim two golds and one bronze at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    12:57

    IDF launches airstrikes on Rafah in southern Gaza

    Other countries
    12:42

    Ukraine targets gas processing plant in Russia's Orenburg region

    Region
    12:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Islamic financial institutions mull strengthening cooperation

    Finance
    12:16

    Presidential election underway in Northern Cyprus

    Other countries
    11:58

    US warned Iran before planned strike on Fordow nuclear site, expert says

    Region
    All News Feed