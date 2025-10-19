IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region
- 19 October, 2025
- 13:35
The IDF will carry out a "large-scale military exercise" on Wednesday and Thursday along the Lebanon border region, as well as the northern coastal region, the military said, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
The exercise will include defending the area and responding to immediate threats on the ground, conducted through multi-branch cooperation.
During the exercise, there will be a notable movement of military personnel, including aircraft and naval vehicles, the IDF said.
