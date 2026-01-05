Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan reduces spending on metal imports from Türkiye by 5%

    Business
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 18:38
    Azerbaijan reduces spending on metal imports from Türkiye by 5%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported ferrous and non-ferrous metals from Türkiye, valued at almost $135.6 million, marking a 4.9% surge year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

    Germany was the largest importer of ferrous and non-ferrous metals from Türkiye, purchasing $1.55 billion worth (up 7.1% YoY), followed by Italy with $1.02 billion (up 27.5% YoY) and the United States with nearly $576.2 million (down 0.4% YoY).

    In December alone, Türkiye exported metal products worth just over $11.5 million to Azerbaijan, which is 5.5% less than a year ago.

    Overall, Türkiye's exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metals last year grew by 6.6% YoY to $13.242 billion, while December exports rose by 14.1% to $1.109 billion.

