Azerbaijan reduces spending on metal imports from Türkiye by 5%

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported ferrous and non-ferrous metals from Türkiye, valued at almost $135.6 million, marking a 4.9% surge year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

Germany was the largest importer of ferrous and non-ferrous metals from Türkiye, purchasing $1.55 billion worth (up 7.1% YoY), followed by Italy with $1.02 billion (up 27.5% YoY) and the United States with nearly $576.2 million (down 0.4% YoY).

In December alone, Türkiye exported metal products worth just over $11.5 million to Azerbaijan, which is 5.5% less than a year ago.

Overall, Türkiye's exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metals last year grew by 6.6% YoY to $13.242 billion, while December exports rose by 14.1% to $1.109 billion.