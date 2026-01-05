Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 19:21
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center in Muscat

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center (University Medical City) in Muscat, the capital of Oman, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by Sinam Al Sinani, Executive President of the University Medical City.

    During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the center, familiarizing herself with its various departments and the cutting-edge medical equipment in use.

    She also presented patients undergoing treatment at the center with keepsakes.

    The center was built to provide comprehensive healthcare services to cancer patients, in accordance with the instructions of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

    The center obtained international accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI) in June 2023. It became the first governmental healthcare institution in Oman to receive such international accreditation within a short period among all healthcare institutions operating in the country.

    Leyla Əliyeva Maskatda Xərçəngin Kompleks Müalicəsi və Tədqiqatı Mərkəzini ziyarət edib
    Лейла Алиева посетила Центр комплексного лечения и исследований рака в Маскате

