EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this week
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 18:08
President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen will visit Syria later this week on a first trip to the country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, a spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, said Monday, Report informs via Al Arabiya.
Von der Leyen will head to Syria as part of a tour of the Middle East that will also see her visit Jordan and Lebanon, the spokeswoman said.
The EC President's visit to the devastated country comes as the international community seeks to bolster fragile efforts to rebuild a year after al-Assad"s downfall.
Latest News
18:19
Photo
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in MuscatForeign policy
18:08
EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this weekOther countries
17:55
Photo
Venezuela's Maduro arrives at federal courthouse in New YorkOther
17:51
Google Gemini's market share in Azerbaijan more than doubled in DecemberICT
17:43
Azexport portal secures first export order from California in 2026Finance
17:06
President: Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identityDomestic policy
16:57
BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in IndiaForeign policy
16:47
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev interviewed by local TV channelsDomestic policy
16:44