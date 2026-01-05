Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this week

    Other countries
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 18:08
    EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this week

    President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen will visit Syria later this week on a first trip to the country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, a spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, said Monday, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

    Von der Leyen will head to Syria as part of a tour of the Middle East that will also see her visit Jordan and Lebanon, the spokeswoman said.

    The EC President's visit to the devastated country comes as the international community seeks to bolster fragile efforts to rebuild a year after al-Assad"s downfall.

    Ursula von der Leyen visit Syria
    Fon der Lyayen Suriyaya səfər edəcək
    Фон дер Ляйен посетит Сирию на этой неделе

    Latest News

    18:19
    Photo

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this week

    Other countries
    17:55
    Photo

    Venezuela's Maduro arrives at federal courthouse in New York

    Other
    17:51

    Google Gemini's market share in Azerbaijan more than doubled in December

    ICT
    17:43

    Azexport portal secures first export order from California in 2026

    Finance
    17:06

    President: Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identity

    Domestic policy
    16:57

    BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in India

    Foreign policy
    16:47
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev interviewed by local TV channels

    Domestic policy
    16:44

    Azerbaijan imports $44.3M in cement and ceramics from Türkiye in 2025

    Business
    All News Feed