EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this week

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen will visit Syria later this week on a first trip to the country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, a spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, said Monday, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

Von der Leyen will head to Syria as part of a tour of the Middle East that will also see her visit Jordan and Lebanon, the spokeswoman said.

The EC President's visit to the devastated country comes as the international community seeks to bolster fragile efforts to rebuild a year after al-Assad"s downfall.