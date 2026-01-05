Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in Muscat
Foreign policy
- 05 January, 2026
- 18:19
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Inaugurated in 2011, the Royal Opera House is considered Oman"s premier venue for musical arts and culture. The Opera House, playing host to conferences, music nights, and other events, also features an art gallery.
The Royal Opera House in Muscat is recognized as the second largest opera house in the Arab world.
The Royal Opera House also collaborates with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.
Latest News
18:19
Photo
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in MuscatForeign policy
18:08
EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this weekOther countries
17:55
Photo
Venezuela's Maduro arrives at federal courthouse in New YorkOther
17:51
Google Gemini's market share in Azerbaijan more than doubled in DecemberICT
17:43
Azexport portal secures first export order from California in 2026Finance
17:06
President: Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identityDomestic policy
16:57
BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in IndiaForeign policy
16:47
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev interviewed by local TV channelsDomestic policy
16:44