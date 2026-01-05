Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 18:19
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Inaugurated in 2011, the Royal Opera House is considered Oman"s premier venue for musical arts and culture. The Opera House, playing host to conferences, music nights, and other events, also features an art gallery.

    The Royal Opera House in Muscat is recognized as the second largest opera house in the Arab world.

    The Royal Opera House also collaborates with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

    Photo
    Photo
