UN holds emergency meeting on US operation in Venezuela
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 19:46
The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the US attack on Venezuela that ended in the capture of Nicholas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, Report informs via Sky News.
The meeting was requested by Colombia, with support from China and Russia, and is at the UN headquarters in New York, less than five miles north of the court where Maduro will appear in the next few hours.
