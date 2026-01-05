Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    UN holds emergency meeting on US operation in Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 19:46
    UN holds emergency meeting on US operation in Venezuela

    The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the US attack on Venezuela that ended in the capture of Nicholas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, Report informs via Sky News.

    The meeting was requested by Colombia, with support from China and Russia, and is at the UN headquarters in New York, less than five miles north of the court where Maduro will appear in the next few hours.

    UN emergency meeting Venezuela Nicolas Maduro
    BMT TŞ ABŞ-nin Maduronu ələ keçirməsi ilə bağlı təcili iclas keçirir
    Совбез ООН проводит экстренное заседание по Венесуэле

    Latest News

    19:56

    Trump touts $600B collected or incoming from tariffs

    Other countries
    19:46

    UN holds emergency meeting on US operation in Venezuela

    Other countries
    19:35

    EC spokesperson: Greenland's status can only be decided by its residents

    Other countries
    19:21
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    19:12

    Suspect arrested after 'damaging' JD Vance's Ohio home

    Other countries
    18:55

    Turkish, UAE presidents discuss Gaza reconstruction

    Region
    18:38

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on metal imports from Türkiye by 5%

    Business
    18:19
    Photo

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this week

    Other countries
    All News Feed