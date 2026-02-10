Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Bureau of Compulsory Insurance's investment portfolio yield exceeds forecasts in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 12:27
    Bureau of Compulsory Insurance's investment portfolio yield exceeds forecasts in Azerbaijan

    The return on the investment portfolio of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau's (CIB) Sustainable Financing and Guarantee Fund in Azerbaijan exceeded planned targets, said Khanim Jamalova, head of the CIB's Business Development Department, Report informs.

    According to her, against a target income forecast of 5.9 million manat, the portfolio's actual profit amounted to 6.5 million manat.

    She noted that this improvement was made possible by enhancing the investment policy, subrogation mechanisms, and the implementation of modern financial and risk management systems.

    Azerbaijan investment compulsory insurance
    İSB-nin investisiya portfelinin gəlirliliyi proqnozları üstələyib
    Доходность инвестпортфеля ISB превысила прогнозы

    Latest News

    13:44

    Peskov: Russia hopes for resumption of talks on Ukraine

    Other countries
    13:41
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends 'Rising Light' exhibition

    Culture
    13:27

    Simonyan: JD Vance's visit opens new opportunities for Armenia

    Region
    13:17

    Amy Carlon: US companies will help realize full potential of August 8 agreements

    Foreign policy
    13:12

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban in final reading

    Milli Majlis
    12:55

    Participation of Azerbaijani city in Covenant of Mayors frozen

    Energy
    12:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US private sector discuss prospects for development of co-op

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies UN Convention Against Cybercrime

    Milli Majlis
    12:32

    Trial in Ruben Vardanyan's case continues in Baku

    Incident
    All News Feed