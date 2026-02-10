Bureau of Compulsory Insurance's investment portfolio yield exceeds forecasts in Azerbaijan
Finance
- 10 February, 2026
- 12:27
The return on the investment portfolio of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau's (CIB) Sustainable Financing and Guarantee Fund in Azerbaijan exceeded planned targets, said Khanim Jamalova, head of the CIB's Business Development Department, Report informs.
According to her, against a target income forecast of 5.9 million manat, the portfolio's actual profit amounted to 6.5 million manat.
She noted that this improvement was made possible by enhancing the investment policy, subrogation mechanisms, and the implementation of modern financial and risk management systems.
