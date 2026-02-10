Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    EU ambassador praises Azerbaijan's climate efforts

    Ecology
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 12:20
    EU ambassador praises Azerbaijan's climate efforts

    Azerbaijan's work in tackling climate change deserves high appraisal, Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, said at an event in Baku organized jointly by Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry and the EU within the Covenant of Mayors Initiative, Report informs.

    Kujundžić noted that climate change already affects everyone, including cities and communities, and Azerbaijan is among the countries impacted. "Today, due to climate change, the water level in the Caspian Sea has dropped by several meters," she said.

    The ambassador stressed that local authorities must also help countries achieve their national climate goals: "The Covenant of Mayors contributes to this. This is not only a political commitment but also a practical roadmap. Azerbaijan's participation in this program shows that it is striving to achieve its climate goals."

    She highlighted her appreciation of Azerbaijan's climate-related efforts and added that joint action can help reduce carbon emissions in the country.

    EU Azerbaijan climate change Marijana Kujundžić
    Aİ: Azərbaycanın iqlim dəyişikliyi üzrə gördüyü işlər yüksək qiymətləndirilməlidir
    Посол ЕС высоко оценила усилия Азербайджана в борьбе с изменением климата

    Latest News

    13:44

    Peskov: Russia hopes for resumption of talks on Ukraine

    Other countries
    13:41
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends 'Rising Light' exhibition

    Culture
    13:27

    Simonyan: JD Vance's visit opens new opportunities for Armenia

    Region
    13:17

    Amy Carlon: US companies will help realize full potential of August 8 agreements

    Foreign policy
    13:12

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban in final reading

    Milli Majlis
    12:55

    Participation of Azerbaijani city in Covenant of Mayors frozen

    Energy
    12:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US private sector discuss prospects for development of co-op

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies UN Convention Against Cybercrime

    Milli Majlis
    12:32

    Trial in Ruben Vardanyan's case continues in Baku

    Incident
    All News Feed