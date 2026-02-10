EU ambassador praises Azerbaijan's climate efforts

Azerbaijan's work in tackling climate change deserves high appraisal, Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, said at an event in Baku organized jointly by Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry and the EU within the Covenant of Mayors Initiative, Report informs.

Kujundžić noted that climate change already affects everyone, including cities and communities, and Azerbaijan is among the countries impacted. "Today, due to climate change, the water level in the Caspian Sea has dropped by several meters," she said.

The ambassador stressed that local authorities must also help countries achieve their national climate goals: "The Covenant of Mayors contributes to this. This is not only a political commitment but also a practical roadmap. Azerbaijan's participation in this program shows that it is striving to achieve its climate goals."

She highlighted her appreciation of Azerbaijan's climate-related efforts and added that joint action can help reduce carbon emissions in the country.