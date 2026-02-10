Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry emphasizes role of energy efficiency in economic growth

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    10 February, 2026
    Improving energy efficiency is key to increasing the competitiveness of the Azerbaijani economy, Jahid Mikayilov, head of the Energy Efficiency Department at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, said at an event in Baku as part of the Covenant of Mayors initiative, Report informs.

    "Energy efficiency is not only a technical issue. It plays a vital role in increasing the competitiveness of the economy and meeting climate commitments. We often say that energy efficiency is the cheapest renewable energy source. The cleanest and greenest energy is energy saved," the ministry representative noted.

    Mikayilov recalled that in 2021, Azerbaijan adopted the Law "On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Generation."

    "Since its adoption, 13 bylaws have been approved to implement the law's provisions. The resulting regulatory framework is already beginning to yield tangible results. Business entities consuming more than 1,000 tonnes of oil equivalent, as well as buildings consuming over 250 tonnes of oil equivalent, are required to appoint an energy manager and undergo mandatory energy audits. With the Ministry's participation, certification processes have already been completed in more than 50 entities, and energy managers have been appointed in a number of them," he noted.

    Cahid Mikayılov: "Enerji səmərəliliyi iqtisadiyyatın rəqabət qabiliyyətinin artırılmasında vacibdir"
    В Минэнерго Азербайджана подчеркнули роль энергоэффективности в росте экономики

