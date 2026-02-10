10 municipalities in Azerbaijan join EU Covenant of Mayors initiative

Ten municipalities in Azerbaijan have joined the European Union's (EU) Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy initiative, Jahid Mikayilov, Head of the Energy Efficiency Department at Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, has said, as quoted by Report.

Speaking during an event in Baku organized jointly by Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry and the EU within the Covenant of Mayors Initiative, Mikayilov stated that Azerbaijan's work in energy efficiency is multifaceted, with local self-governance playing a crucial role.

"The topic we particularly want to emphasize today is the role of local self-government bodies. In this regard, the Covenant of Mayors initiative is an important platform for municipalities. This initiative provides real mechanisms for systematic planning of energy efficiency measures at the local level, expansion of renewable energy sources usage, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancement of climate resilience," Mikayilov noted.

He added that many of the municipalities participating in the initiative already have Action Plans under implementation: "Today we will receive more detailed information about those experiences here. The main purpose of our event is precisely to share these successful examples with our other municipalities and create an informed basis for decision-making."