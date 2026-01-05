EC spokesperson: Greenland's status can only be decided by its residents
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 19:35
The European Union (EU) believes that the situations in Venezuela and Greenland are not same, European Commission (EC) spokesperson Paula Pinho stated at a press briefing, Report informs.
"Let me remind you that Greenland is an ally of the United States and also a member of NATO. This is a major difference. Therefore, we fully support Greenland and consider any comparison with Venezuela absolutely impossible," she said.
Pinho added that the EU supports the territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland, stressing that the question of Greenland's status can only be decided by its own residents.
