IDF takes control of several positions in southern Lebanon

IDF forces have crossed the border into Lebanon to take "forward offensive" positions in southern Lebanese territory, Report informs via Israel National News.

The forces are operating in southern Lebanon and took control of multiple positions in order to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

"In parallel to IDF activity as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion', IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon and are positioned at several points near the border area as part of an enhanced forward defense posture," the IDF announced Tuesday morning.

"The IDF is working to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel. The IDF is conducting targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in order to remove threats and prevent infiltration attempts into Israeli territory.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and it will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians, and will continue to act to defend the State of Israel and its citizens."