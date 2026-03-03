Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    IDF takes control of several positions in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    IDF takes control of several positions in southern Lebanon

    IDF forces have crossed the border into Lebanon to take "forward offensive" positions in southern Lebanese territory, Report informs via Israel National News.

    The forces are operating in southern Lebanon and took control of multiple positions in order to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

    "In parallel to IDF activity as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion', IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon and are positioned at several points near the border area as part of an enhanced forward defense posture," the IDF announced Tuesday morning.

    "The IDF is working to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel. The IDF is conducting targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in order to remove threats and prevent infiltration attempts into Israeli territory.

    The Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and it will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians, and will continue to act to defend the State of Israel and its citizens."

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lebanon Hezbollah
    İsrail ordusu Livanın cənubunda bir neçə mövqe tutub
    ЦАХАЛ занял несколько позиций на юге Ливана

    Latest News

    13:00

    Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    12:56

    Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins

    Formula 1
    12:56

    Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm port

    Other countries
    12:53

    MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisis

    Other countries
    12:52

    Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architecture

    Energy
    12:51

    Top member of Iran's Quds Force killed in Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, IDF says

    Other countries
    12:46
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and Housing

    Foreign policy
    12:31

    Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situation

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed