    IDF strikes Pezeshkian's office, key government sites in Tehran

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 14:55
    The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out strikes on government facilities in Tehran, including the office of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the building of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

    According to Report, citing the IDF press service, a large number of munitions were dropped on the presidential administration building and the Supreme National Security Council facility during the strike.

    The statement added that the complex where senior leadership responsible for key security decisions convenes was also hit, along with an institution involved in training Iranian officers and other critical infrastructure sites.

    The compound, described as one of the most heavily guarded facilities in Iran, spans several blocks in central Tehran. Senior leadership and top security officials regularly held meetings there, the IDF said.

    Israel Iran Airstrikes on Iran
    İsrail Pezeşkianın ofisinə və Tehranda digər hökumət obyektlərinə zərbələr endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес удары по офису Пезешкиана и другим правительственным объектам в Тегеране

