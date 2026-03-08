IDF strikes over 400 targets in western and central Iran
Other countries
- 08 March, 2026
- 15:30
Israel Air Force carried out a large-scale wave of attacks over the past 24 hours in western and central Iran, hitting more than 400 targets, Report informs via Israel National News.
The targets included ballistic missile launchers and weapons production sites.
Latest News
16:42
Minister: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 394 since March 2Other countries
16:36
Iran's attacks on UAE kills 4, injures 112Other countries
16:03
Six killed, 21 injured in attack on Iran oil depot, officials sayOther
15:44
Spain warns Iran war could raise living costs and trigger refugee influx to EuropeOther countries
15:30
IDF strikes over 400 targets in western and central IranOther countries
15:19
Photo
Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day - PHOTOSDomestic policy
14:43
NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6BOther countries
14:25
Red Crescent: More than 9,600 civilian objects damaged in airstrikes on IranRegion
14:04