    IDF strikes over 400 targets in western and central Iran

    • 08 March, 2026
    • 15:30
    Israel Air Force carried out a large-scale wave of attacks over the past 24 hours in western and central Iran, hitting more than 400 targets, Report informs via Israel National News.

    The targets included ballistic missile launchers and weapons production sites.

    İsrail sutka ərzində İranda 400-dən çox hədəfə hücum edib
    ЦАХАЛ за сутки атаковал более 400 целей по всему Ирану

