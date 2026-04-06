IDF says senior Iranian militia commander killed in strike on Lebanon
Other countries
- 06 April, 2026
- 13:55
A senior commander in the Imam Hossein Division, an Iranian militia that operates alongside Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The military says it struck Imam Hossein's main headquarters responsible for "managing firepower," and killed the militia's artillery chief, Kamil Melhem, alongside other operatives, including an aide to the commander of the division.
Latest News
20:59
Video
Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharplyRegion
20:46
Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'Other countries
20:32
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to GeorgiaForeign policy
20:15
Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with BakuForeign policy
19:53
IDF strikes three Tehran airportsOther countries
19:35
Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approachesOther countries
19:20
Photo
Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's PresidentForeign policy
18:54
Photo
Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
18:48
Photo