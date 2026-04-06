IDF says senior Iranian militia commander killed in strike on Lebanon

A senior commander in the Imam Hossein Division, an Iranian militia that operates alongside Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The military says it struck Imam Hossein's main headquarters responsible for "managing firepower," and killed the militia's artillery chief, Kamil Melhem, alongside other operatives, including an aide to the commander of the division.