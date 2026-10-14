European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan

The European Commission has allocated €2.86 billion to Ukraine under the defense component of the country's €90 billion support loan.

According to Report, citing the European Commission's press service, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the funds would help meet Ukraine's most urgent operational needs, including drones and missiles required for the country's defense.

The Ukraine Support Loan provides for an indicative allocation of €60 billion for defense needs and €30 billion in budget support in 2026-2027. In 2026, €28.3 billion is planned to support Ukraine's defense-industrial capacity. Further disbursements under the defense component of the loan will continue in the coming weeks, the statement said.

The European Commission noted that urgent deliveries of defense equipment are particularly important ahead of the fourth winter since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as they would enable the Ukrainian armed forces to protect the population and cities from Russian attacks.

All decisions on the allocation of funds are made in light of Ukraine's evolving needs and in compliance with the agreed conditions and oversight mechanisms.