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    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal

    Ecology
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal

    Weather conditions typical of the transitional season are being observed in October.

    The National Hydrometeorological Service told Report that temperatures are rising as warm air masses move into Azerbaijan.

    During the first days of October this year, temperatures reached up to 26°C in Baku and 30°C in the regions.

    Compared with the climatic norm, temperatures were above normal on nine days, below normal on three days, and close to normal on one day.

    On October 13, the temperature was 5°C above normal, while on October 3 it was 5.5°C below normal.

    Over the first 13 days of the month, the average temperature deviation from the norm was 2.9°C. In 2012, the corresponding figure was 3.1°C.

    According to an analysis of long-term meteorological observations, the warmest weather was recorded on October 9, 2012, when the maximum temperature in Baku reached 32.7°C.

    Stable and mostly dry weather is expected across the country through the end of the week. However, brief rain and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas in the evening.

    Fog is expected in some places during the night and morning hours, while southeasterly winds will prevail.

    Maximum temperatures are forecast at 23-28°C in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 26-31°C in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and lowland districts, and 21-26°C in mountainous areas.

    National Hydrometeorological Service Climate change Weather forecast
    Oktyabrın ilk yarısında Bakıda 26, bölgələrdə isə 30 dərəcə isti olub
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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