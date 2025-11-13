Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Other countries
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 12:31
    IDF says it struck Hezbollah weapons depot, underground site in Lebanon

    The IDF says it carried out airstrikes against a Hezbollah weapons depot and an adjacent underground site belonging to the terror group in southern Lebanon earlier this morning, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The infrastructure was located next to a public sports and leisure center, "serving as yet another example of Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields for its operations conducted from within civilian areas," the military says.

    Another Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon was also targeted in an airstrike this morning, the IDF adds.

    The military says Hezbollah is continuing its efforts to restore its infrastructure in Lebanon, and the presence of such sites and the terror group's activity in the area "constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

