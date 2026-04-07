Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IDF's Zamir: Israel 'approaching a strategic crossroads' in war against Iran

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    • 07 April, 2026
    • 22:12
    IDF's Zamir: Israel 'approaching a strategic crossroads' in war against Iran

    IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says Israel is "approaching a strategic crossroads" in the war against Iran, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "We are approaching a strategic crossroads in the joint campaign against Iran. So far, we have achieved significant accomplishments, also in relation to the objectives we set when launching the operation. We will continue to act with determination and deepen the blows to the regime," Zamir is quoted as saying by the IDF during an assessment.

    On the IDF's ground offensive against Hezbollah, he says "we continue to establish a forward defensive area to prevent direct fire toward our communities, while simultaneously operating against the rocket fire [deeper in Lebanon]."

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