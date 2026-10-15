Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Cambodian prime minister praises Azerbaijan's leadership of CICA

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:49
    Cambodian prime minister praises Azerbaijan's leadership of CICA

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has praised Azerbaijan's leadership of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and congratulated the country on the extension of its chairmanship for another two years.

    According to Report, speaking at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Hun Manet expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the government and people of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Cambodian delegation.

    "I highly appreciate Azerbaijan's leadership and congratulate the country on the extension of its CICA chairmanship for another two years," he said.

    The prime minister also praised the work of Azerbaijan's chairmanship and the CICA Secretariat in organizing the summit.

    In addition, Cambodia welcomed Laos' accession to the organization as a full member.

    According to Hun Manet, Laos' participation will help enhance CICA's representativeness, inclusiveness and dynamism.

    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Kambocanın Baş naziri Azərbaycanın AQEM-ə liderliyini yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Премьер Камбоджи высоко оценил лидерство Азербайджана в СВМДА
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