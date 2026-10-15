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    Turkmenistan proposes establishing Ashgabat Climate Dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:44
    Turkmenistan proposes establishing Ashgabat Climate Dialogue

    Turkmenistan has proposed establishing the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, according to Report.

    "Turkmenistan proposes establishing the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue, a multilateral platform for exchanging experience and coordinating approaches to climate change adaptation, combating desertification and drought, rational water resource management and promoting green solutions," he said.

    Berdimuhamedov invited interested countries and international partners to support the initiative.

    He noted that climate change and environmental security remain serious challenges of our time, adding that Turkmenistan consistently advocates strengthening international cooperation in these areas.

    The Turkmen president emphasized the importance of pooling efforts among CICA member states to ensure the rational use of water resources, introduce modern environmental protection technologies and enhance the resilience of national economies amid global climate change.

    Serdar Berdimuhamedov Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Türkmənistan Aşqabad İqlim Dialoqunun yaradılmasını təklif edib
    Туркменистан выступил с инициативой учреждения Ашхабадского климатического диалога
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