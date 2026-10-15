Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ilham Aliyev: Trial of separatist leaders was analogue of Nuremberg Tribunal

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:50
    Ilham Aliyev: Trial of separatist leaders was analogue of Nuremberg Tribunal

    The leaders of the separatists, war criminals, and child killers were brought before an Azerbaijani court, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani leader stated that, in both substance and form, it was an analogue of the Nuremberg Tribunal.

    "The only difference was that Armenian fascists were sitting in the dock this time. Those who threatened to arrive in Baku in tanks, occupy the city and drink tea here are today drinking Azerbaijani tea in our prisons. Their tanks are on display at the Military Trophy Park," he said.

    The head of state noted that, in order to fully understand the essence and nature of the occupation, as well as the Azerbaijani people's historic victory, guests can visit Victory Park, the Victory Museum and the Military Trophy Park.

    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    İlham Əliyev: Separatçıların liderləri üzərində məhkəmə Nürnberq tribunalının analoqu idi
    Ильхам Алиев: Суд над лидерами сепаратистов стал аналогом Нюрнбергского трибунала
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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