Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    IDF readying to pull back troops in Gaza

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:11
    IDF readying to pull back troops in Gaza

    The IDF announces that it has begun to prepare to partially pull back troops in the Gaza Strip as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    In a statement, the military says that "per the directives of the political echelon and in accordance with a situation assessment, the IDF has begun operational preparations for the implementation of the agreement."

    As part of the preparations, the army says it is readying to move troops to "adjusted deployment lines in the near future."

    "The IDF continues to be deployed in the area and is preparing for any operational development," the military adds.

    IDF Israel Gaza
    İsrail ordusu Qəzzadan qoşunlarını çıxarmağa hazırlaşır
    ЦАХАЛ готовится вывести войска из Газы

    Latest News

    11:22

    Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:21

    ICMP: Washington Declaration important for determining fate of missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:13

    Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main priorities

    Domestic policy
    11:12

    Samaddin Asadov: Over 30 government agencies connected to cyber incident data exchange platform

    ICT
    11:11

    IDF readying to pull back troops in Gaza

    Other countries
    11:07

    Security service head optimistic about future Armenia contacts

    Foreign policy
    11:02

    Deputy minister: Protecting information space among key areas of Azerbaijan's national security

    ICT
    11:01

    Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing persons

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget from non-oil & gas sector up 9%

    Finance
    All News Feed