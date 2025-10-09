IDF readying to pull back troops in Gaza

The IDF announces that it has begun to prepare to partially pull back troops in the Gaza Strip as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

In a statement, the military says that "per the directives of the political echelon and in accordance with a situation assessment, the IDF has begun operational preparations for the implementation of the agreement."

As part of the preparations, the army says it is readying to move troops to "adjusted deployment lines in the near future."

"The IDF continues to be deployed in the area and is preparing for any operational development," the military adds.