IDF hits militants who emerged from tunnel under Rafah

The Israeli Air Force struck a group of eight militants overnight after they emerged from a tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza, the IDF says, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

Three of them were killed in the strike, it says, and additional attacks were carried out in areas where the other five were believed to have fled to.

Forces on the ground are searching the area for the militants while the outcome of the strikes is still being examined, the IDF says.