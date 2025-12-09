Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    IDF announces new series of strikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

    09 December, 2025
    The Israeli army announced that it had carried out a new series of strikes on southern Lebanon, Report informs via TASS.

    The army press service said the attacks targeted military facilities belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah, including a camp used to train Radwan special forces.

    The IDF stated that the placement of these facilities in border areas and the conduct of military training there "constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel."

    "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the statement added.

