IDF announces new series of strikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
- 09 December, 2025
- 08:17
The Israeli army announced that it had carried out a new series of strikes on southern Lebanon, Report informs via TASS.
The army press service said the attacks targeted military facilities belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah, including a camp used to train Radwan special forces.
The IDF stated that the placement of these facilities in border areas and the conduct of military training there "constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel."
"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the statement added.
20:38