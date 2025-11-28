Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Hungarian PM Orban to meet Putin in Moscow for Ukraine talks

    Other countries
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 09:59
    Hungarian PM Orban to meet Putin in Moscow for Ukraine talks

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, Report informs via Reuters.

    According to Orban, the meeting will focus on discussing possible steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. No further details about the agenda or expected outcomes have yet been released.

    Viktor Orban bu gün Putinlə Ukrayna nizamlanmasını müzakirə edəcək
    Орбан сегодня рассчитывает обсудить с Путиным украинское урегулирование

