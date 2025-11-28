Hungarian PM Orban to meet Putin in Moscow for Ukraine talks
Other countries
- 28 November, 2025
- 09:59
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, Report informs via Reuters.
According to Orban, the meeting will focus on discussing possible steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. No further details about the agenda or expected outcomes have yet been released.
Latest News
10:13
Brent crude rises to $63.58 per barrelEnergy
09:59
Hungarian PM Orban to meet Putin in Moscow for Ukraine talksOther countries
09:58
Azeri Light crude rises to $66.05 per barrelEnergy
09:47
CBA currency exchange rates (28.11.2025)Finance
09:34
Two legends Barcelona considering to replace Hansi FlickFootball
09:23
Family of National Guard shooting suspect might be deported from USOther countries
09:12
Excavation in Greece reveals archaic-era elite burial of "Lady with Inverted Crown"Other countries
09:10
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.11.2025)Finance
08:48