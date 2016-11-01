Huge blast killed 7 ship yard laborers in Pakistan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion at a ship breaking yard in southwest Pakistan on Tuesday killed at least seven laborers and wounded dozens of others.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, an oil tank exploded while workers were dismantling an old ship. Initial reports indicated that dozens of laborers remained trapped after the blast in the coastal town of Gadani.

Several other workers jumped overboard into the sea as the fire raged.

Rescuers were transporting the casualties to a hospital in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.