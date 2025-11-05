Hegseth says US destroyed boat used for drug trafficking in Pacific Ocean

The United States on Tuesday destructed a boat allegedly used to carry drugs and killed two people on board in the international waters of the Pacific Ocean, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said on X, Report informs.

"Today, at the direction of President [Donald] Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization," he said.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics."

The minister of war said that American forces would find and destroy all ships, which illegally transport drugs to the United States. "NO cartel terrorist stands a chance against the American military," Hegseth added.

In recent weeks, American forces have repeatedly destructed boats under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.