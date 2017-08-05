 Top
    Heavy traffic accident in Bolivia: at least 8 dead

    Accident has taken place due to mechanical malfunction of bus© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the bus crash in Bolivia, at least 8 people have been killed.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, head of Kochabamba Police Department Ronald Sanchez has released a statement.

    “Presently, 31 injured people have been evacuated, and as a result of this tragic accident, we can confirm the death of 8 people,” “ABI” agency quotes him as saying.

    Reportedly, the accident has taken place due to the mechanical malfunction of the bus. It is noted that the vehicle fell from the 150-meter height as its breaks went out. 

