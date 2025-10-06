Hamas refutes media updates on its readiness to surrender arms under Trump's plan
Other countries
- 06 October, 2025
- 08:18
Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has refuted media updates that the group has allegedly agreed to lay down arms under US President Donald Trump's plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Report informs via TASS.
"Mahmoud Mardawi has denied false allegations by the Al Hadath television channel and other media outlets on the progress in the [Gaza] ceasefire talks and the movement's position on the issue of the surrender of arms," Hamas said on its Telegram channel.
"These allegations are absolutely ungrounded and are reared to discredit [Hamas'] position and mislead the public."
