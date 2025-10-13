Hamas' military wing to hand over bodies of four deceased hostages to Israel today
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 17:52
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, confirmed that they will hand over the bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages on Monday, according to Report.
"As part of an exchange deal, the Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over on Monday, October 13, 2025, the bodies of four Zionist hostages," the military wing said in a statement.
According to media reports, the bodies of Guy Iluz, Yossi Sharabi, Bipin Joshi, and Daniel Perez will be handed over.
Latest News
19:16
Samarkand hosts coordination assembly of ‘Unity-2025' joint exerciseMilitary
19:04
Photo
Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture DaysCultural policy
18:49
Photo
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of North–South Transport CorridorForeign policy
18:43
Russian FM meets with heads of four Caspian diplomatic missionsRegion
18:22
EU fully supports Trump's Gaza planOther countries
18:09
Erdogan meets Macron, Starmer, and Sheikh Mansour in EgyptOther countries
17:56
Madagascar's president leaves country on French military planeOther countries
17:52
Hamas' military wing to hand over bodies of four deceased hostages to Israel todayOther countries
17:39