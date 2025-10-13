Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Hamas' military wing to hand over bodies of four deceased hostages to Israel today

    13 October, 2025
    • 17:52
    Hamas' military wing to hand over bodies of four deceased hostages to Israel today

    The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, confirmed that they will hand over the bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages on Monday, according to Report.

    "As part of an exchange deal, the Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over on Monday, October 13, 2025, the bodies of four Zionist hostages," the military wing said in a statement.

    According to media reports, the bodies of Guy Iluz, Yossi Sharabi, Bipin Joshi, and Daniel Perez will be handed over.

    HƏMAS dörd girovun meyitlərini İsrailə təhvil verəcək
    Военное крыло ХАМАС сегодня передаст Израилю тела четырех погибших заложников

