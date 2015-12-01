German government decides to participate in anti-terror operations in Syria

Baku. 1 December.REPORT.AZ/German government adopted a decision on participation of its Armed Forces in fight against terrorist ISIS group in Syria

Report informs, 'France Presse' reports.

According to the unofficial sources, if parliament approves this decision, Germany will join international anti-terror coalition in Syria and send 'Tornado' reconnaissance aircraft, warship and about 1200 soldiers to the region.

According to information, French government asked Germany to participate in anti-terror operations in Syria after terror attacks in Paris on November 13.