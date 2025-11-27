General sworn in as Guinea-Bissau transitional president

Guinea-Bissau's military installed General Horta Nta Na Man as transitional president on Thursday, an army statement said, a day after soldiers toppled President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in a swift power grab that followed a disputed election, Report informs via Reuters.

The self-styled "High Military Command for the Restoration of Order" announced in a televised statement on Wednesday that they had ousted Embalo, in the latest episode of unrest in the coup-prone country.

Radio France Internationale reported that Nta would be president for a transitional period lasting one year.

Wednesday's army takeover came one day before provisional results had been expected to be announced in the race between Embalo and Fernando Dias, a 47-year-old political newcomer who had emerged as Embalo's top challenger to run the West African state, which is a hub for cocaine trafficking.

Ahead of the coup announcement, witnesses said gunfire rang out in the capital Bissau for about an hour near the electoral commission headquarters and presidential palace.

Bissau was mostly quiet on Thursday, with soldiers on the streets and many residents staying indoors even after the overnight curfew lifted. Businesses and banks were closed.

Embalo called French media to say he had been deposed and his whereabouts were unknown on Thursday. The officers did not specify if they had taken Embalo into custody. Dias accused Embalo in a video statement of staging a "false coup attempt" to derail the election because he feared he would lose.

In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, the coalition backing Dias demanded that authorities be allowed to release results from Sunday's presidential election.

The coalition also called for the release of former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, defeated by Embalo in the 2019 election. He was detained on Wednesday, according to relatives and security sources.

Security forces used tear gas to break up a small protest outside the building where Pereira is said to have been detained, a Reuters witness said.

Guinea-Bissau is a small coastal nation situated between Senegal and Guinea that is a notorious transit point for cocaine bound for Europe.

Under Embalo's administration, the cocaine trade appeared to boom, with an August report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime describing it as potentially more profitable than ever before.

The country has been shaken by at least nine coups and attempted coups between 1974, when it gained independence from Portugal, and 2020, when Embalo took office.

Dias had campaigned partly on the promise of getting the military to stop intervening in politics.

Embalo has said he has survived three coup attempts during his time in office. His critics have accused him of manufacturing crises as an excuse for crackdowns.

Election observers from the African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS, in a joint statement on Wednesday night expressing "deep concern" over the coup announcement, said officials in charge of the electoral process had been arrested and called for their immediate release.