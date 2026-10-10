Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    FT: US threatens to halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 20:27
    FT: US threatens to halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries

    The United States has stepped up pressure on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, threatening to suspend the provision of critical intelligence to Kyiv if it fails to comply, according to the Financial Times, cited by Report.

    The newspaper said a Ukrainian delegation held nearly eight hours of talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump in Miami on Friday. The sides had planned to discuss possible ways to persuade Russia to end the war, but the negotiations broke down, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

    The Financial Times reported that Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner warned the Ukrainian side that Washington could halt intelligence sharing if Kyiv failed to comply with its demand to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

    The newspaper linked the escalation to the US decision to lift restrictions on Russian fuel.

    Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian official said Kyiv intended to continue attacks on Russian oil refineries. According to the official, the Ukrainian delegation shortened its visit and declined to attend a second round of talks scheduled for Saturday.

    Steve Witkoff Jared Kushner Russia-Ukraine conflict
    FT: ABŞ Rusiyanın neft zavodlarına zərbələrə görə Ukraynanı məlumat ötürməməklə hədələyib
    FT: США пригрозили Украине прекратить обмен разведданными из-за ударов по российским НПЗ
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:28

    Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups

    Region
    18:16

    109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off Djibouti

    Other countries
    18:05

    Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries

    Other countries
    17:43
    Photo

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Cultural policy
    17:07

    Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva

    Individual sports
    16:25

    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    16:06

    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    Region
    All News Feed