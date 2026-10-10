FT: US threatens to halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries

The United States has stepped up pressure on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, threatening to suspend the provision of critical intelligence to Kyiv if it fails to comply, according to the Financial Times, cited by Report.

The newspaper said a Ukrainian delegation held nearly eight hours of talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump in Miami on Friday. The sides had planned to discuss possible ways to persuade Russia to end the war, but the negotiations broke down, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The Financial Times reported that Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner warned the Ukrainian side that Washington could halt intelligence sharing if Kyiv failed to comply with its demand to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The newspaper linked the escalation to the US decision to lift restrictions on Russian fuel.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian official said Kyiv intended to continue attacks on Russian oil refineries. According to the official, the Ukrainian delegation shortened its visit and declined to attend a second round of talks scheduled for Saturday.