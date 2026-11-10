France summons Iran envoy over supermarket fridge hack, warns of response

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France summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday after accusing ‌Tehran of a cyberattack that disabled refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warning Paris could respond with cyber measures of its own, Report informs referring to Reuters.

French officials said on Monday that Iran's Revolutionary Guards were behind the attacks, which disrupted commercial refrigeration systems across France in October.

"The summoning of the Iranian ambassador, announced by the minister yesterday, took place ⁠this morning," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Barrot, speaking on France Info television, said France would push for EU sanctions in response to what he called an "attack of unprecedented scale and aggression in our country."

He said there could be further action that would not be disclosed.

"We will take whatever measures are necessary, including some that we will not discuss publicly, if we judge them proportionate and necessary to deter any new attacks and punish those responsible for this unacceptable aggression," Barrot said.

He noted that France's cyberdefence doctrine provided authorities with a range of ‌options.