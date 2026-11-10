11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in Izmir

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The number of people detained in connection with the explosion at the HABAŞ Iron and Steel Plant in the Aliaga district of Türkiye's Izmir province has reached 11, Turkish Deputy Justice Minister Can Tuncay said, Report informs, citing Haber Global.

According to him, arrest warrants have been issued for 11 suspects in connection with the incident.

Preliminary investigations conducted yesterday into the explosion, which claimed 17 lives, resulted in the detention of six suspects identified as potentially responsible for the incident.