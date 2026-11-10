Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of Kyrgyzstan

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Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has submitted an application to nominate himself as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election, according to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan, Report informs.

As of November 10, the Central Election Commission had received six applications for the nomination of candidates for the post of head of state.

The deadline for submitting presidential nominations is November 13, 2026.

The election is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2027.