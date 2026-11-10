Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy

​A Strategic Partnership Agreement in the field of Clean Energy between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Bulgaria, Georgia, and the Republic of Türkiye has been signed within the COP31 in Antalya, Report informs.

​The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Iva Petrova.

​The agreement is aimed at developing the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria green energy corridor, strengthening regional energy ties, and diversifying transmission routes.

The document provides for cooperation in the field of transmission and supply of clean electricity, determining the necessary conditions for safe and uninterrupted transmission, as well as improving fiber-optic communication within the project.

​This initiative will contribute to the export of electricity generated from renewable energy sources of Azerbaijan to the markets of Türkiye and Europe, the strengthening of the energy security of partner countries, and the transformation of the country into an interregional electricity hub.