Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy

    Energy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 16:12
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy

    ​A Strategic Partnership Agreement in the field of Clean Energy between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Bulgaria, Georgia, and the Republic of Türkiye has been signed within the COP31 in Antalya, Report informs.

    ​The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Iva Petrova.

    ​The agreement is aimed at developing the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria green energy corridor, strengthening regional energy ties, and diversifying transmission routes.

    The document provides for cooperation in the field of transmission and supply of clean electricity, determining the necessary conditions for safe and uninterrupted transmission, as well as improving fiber-optic communication within the project.

    ​This initiative will contribute to the export of electricity generated from renewable energy sources of Azerbaijan to the markets of Türkiye and Europe, the strengthening of the energy security of partner countries, and the transformation of the country into an interregional electricity hub.

    Parviz Shahbazov Alparslan Bayraktar Iva Petrova Mariam Kvrivishvili COP31 Renewables
    Azərbaycan, Gürcüstan, Bolqarıstan və Türkiyə "təmiz enerji" sazişi imzalayıblar
    Азербайджан, Грузия, Болгария и Турция подписали соглашение о "чистой энергии"
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:09
    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia
    Other countries
    16:50
    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update
    Other countries
    16:31
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11
    Ecology
    16:12
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy
    Energy
    16:00
    Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in Izmir
    Region
    15:41
    Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of Kyrgyzstan
    Region
    15:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement
    Energy
    15:27
    TÜBA: Türkiye benefits from Azerbaijan's experience in combating climate crisis
    Region
    All News Feed