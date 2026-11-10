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    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia

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    • 10 November, 2026
    • 17:09
    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia

    A light plane has clipped a car while landing near Lilydale Airport, in Melbourne's outer east, Report informs referring to ABC News.

    Two people, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, have been taken to hospital in a stable condition with head injuries.

    Paramedics assessed two other people at the scene, but they did not require emergency care or transport.

    "Crews arrived to find a plane that had come in to land had clipped a car," a Country Fire Authority spokesperson said.

    Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating the incident, which occurred during a training flight, with two people on board.

    "The aircraft sustained substantial damage, but no injuries were reported to the aircraft occupants," ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

    The school's website states that prior permission is required from the flying school to land.

    Australia Plane crash (aviation accidents)
    Avstraliyada təyyarənin avtomobillə toqquşması nəticəsində xəsarət alanlar var
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