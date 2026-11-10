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    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement

    Energy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 15:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement

    The governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, and Türkiye will sign an agreement on strategic partnership in the field of clean energy, according to Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Report's Georgian bureau informs.

    According to the ministry, today Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili will participate in a ministerial-level event on the Global Green Freight Corridors Initiative, held as part of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Türkiye.

    As part of the event, Mariam Kvrivishvili, together with the energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, and Türkiye, will sign an agreement on strategic partnership in the field of clean energy between the governments of the four countries.

    The event is being organized by Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

    Discussions, which will be held in a roundtable format, will focus on the prospects of the Global Green Freight Corridors Initiative, launched at Türkiye's initiative. The initiative aims to contribute to the sustainable development of international freight transportation and reduce the environmental impact of transport.

    The platform envisages cooperation among countries, international organizations, financial institutions, and the private sector.

    Its key priorities include developing green infrastructure along transport corridors, introducing clean energy and innovative technologies, expanding digital and multimodal connectivity, and attracting investment in green projects.

    COP31 clean energy Strategic partnership Azerbaijan Georgia Bulgaria Türkiye
    Azərbaycan, Gürcüstan, Bolqarıstan və Türkiyə "təmiz enerji" sazişi imzalayacaqlar
    Азербайджан, Грузия, Болгария и Турция подпишут соглашение о "чистой энергии"
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