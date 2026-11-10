Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11

    Ecology
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11

    Rain is expected in Azerbaijan on November 11, the country's National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    Intermittent rain is expected in some areas of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. From the daytime onward, brief periods of heavy rainfall are possible in certain parts of the peninsula. Moderate southeast winds are expected.

    Temperatures will range from 5–7°C above zero at night to 11–14°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 770 mmHg to 766 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70–80%.

    Weather conditions in most regions of Azerbaijan are expected to remain predominantly dry. However, brief precipitation is possible in some eastern regions during the night and morning. Fog is expected in some areas at times. Moderate west winds will prevail.

    Temperatures will range from 2–6°C above zero at night to 12–17°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 3–8°C below zero at night, while in high mountain areas they will reach 10–15°C below zero.

    Daytime temperatures in the mountains will range from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service Azerbaijan
    Sabah Bakıya və rayonlara yağış yağacaq
    Завтра в Баку и в регионах ожидаются осадки
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:09
    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia
    Other countries
    16:50
    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update
    Other countries
    16:31
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11
    Ecology
    16:12
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy
    Energy
    16:00
    Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in Izmir
    Region
    15:41
    Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of Kyrgyzstan
    Region
    15:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement
    Energy
    15:27
    TÜBA: Türkiye benefits from Azerbaijan's experience in combating climate crisis
    Region
    All News Feed