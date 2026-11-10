Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11

Rain is expected in Azerbaijan on November 11, the country's National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Intermittent rain is expected in some areas of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. From the daytime onward, brief periods of heavy rainfall are possible in certain parts of the peninsula. Moderate southeast winds are expected.

Temperatures will range from 5–7°C above zero at night to 11–14°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 770 mmHg to 766 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70–80%.

Weather conditions in most regions of Azerbaijan are expected to remain predominantly dry. However, brief precipitation is possible in some eastern regions during the night and morning. Fog is expected in some areas at times. Moderate west winds will prevail.

Temperatures will range from 2–6°C above zero at night to 12–17°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 3–8°C below zero at night, while in high mountain areas they will reach 10–15°C below zero.

Daytime temperatures in the mountains will range from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero.