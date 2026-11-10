Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31
Foreign policy
- 10 November, 2026
- 16:00
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Türkiye is hosting COP31 at a high level, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, Report's Turkish bureau informs.
He said that they expect concrete decisions and strong messages from the conference on reducing emissions and accelerating the transition to renewable energy.
The UN Secretary-General emphasized the need to reduce global emissions by at least 6% in the coming years and called for increased financial support for developing countries.
Guterres praised the Zero Waste initiative launched at the initiative of Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan and highlighted its importance in combating climate change.
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