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    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update

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    • 10 November, 2026
    • 16:50
    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update

    Trilateral talks between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the US regarding the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have concluded in Abu Dhabi and will continue on November 11, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.

    Trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict have begun in Abu Dhabi, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, while the Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president.

    The talks are expected to conclude on November 11.

    Trilateral talks Russia-Ukraine conflict Abu Dhabi Peace Talks
    Əbu-Dabidə Ukrayna-Rusiya-ABŞ danışıqları başa çatıb - Yenilənib-3
    Украина, Россия и США завершили сегодняшние переговоры в Абу-Даби - Обновлено-3
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