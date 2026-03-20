France sees no obvious short-term end to Middle East war: FM

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says he does not see an obvious end to the conflict, but that Paris and its allies would continue to work towards trying to find a lasting solution, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

"There is no obvious short-term way out of the ongoing regional escalation, which has in some ways been unfolding since October 7, 2023. But this must in no way serve as a pretext for inaction," Barrot told reporters after meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, in Tel Aviv.

After visiting Lebanon yesterday, Barrot said he had outlined Paris' reservations about a possible Israeli ground operation in southern Lebanon, but said the Lebanese army had to do everything possible to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah as demanded by the Lebanese government.