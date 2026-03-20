Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    France sees no obvious short-term end to Middle East war: FM

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 19:41
    France sees no obvious short-term end to Middle East war: FM

    France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says he does not see an obvious end to the conflict, but that Paris and its allies would continue to work towards trying to find a lasting solution, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    "There is no obvious short-term way out of the ongoing regional escalation, which has in some ways been unfolding since October 7, 2023. But this must in no way serve as a pretext for inaction," Barrot told reporters after meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, in Tel Aviv.

    After visiting Lebanon yesterday, Barrot said he had outlined Paris' reservations about a possible Israeli ground operation in southern Lebanon, but said the Lebanese army had to do everything possible to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah as demanded by the Lebanese government.

    Jean-Noel Barrot US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Барро: Франция и союзники продолжат работу по поиску решения конфликта на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    20:29

    Pashinyan: Rejection of peace with Azerbaijan - fatal threat to Armenia's security

    Region
    20:25

    NATO says it is 'adjusting' mission in Iraq

    Other countries
    20:15

    Khamenei says Iran's enemies miscalculated, emphasises national unity

    Region
    20:04

    Switzerland blocks arms exports to US over Iran war

    Other countries
    19:52

    Israeli weapons factory torched in Czech Republic

    Other countries
    19:41

    France sees no obvious short-term end to Middle East war: FM

    Other countries
    19:22

    Trump calls NATO "cowards" over lack of support in Iran war

    Other countries
    18:58

    NATO temporarily withdrawing its troops from Iraq

    Other countries
    18:45

    Spring arrives in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed